Warriors provide significant update on Stephen Curry's health
Will Curry return before the end of Minnesota's series with Golden State?
The Timberwolves have a chance to close out their second-round series with the Warriors on Wednesday night, but Golden State provided a significant update surrounding the health of superstar guard Stephen Curry.
Curry has missed the last three games with a strained left hamstring, and he was re-evaluated on Wednesday. The team announced that he is "making good progress," and he will be re-evaluated again on Saturday, a day before Game 6, if Golden State is able to win Game 5.
Curry averaged 24 points per game in the team's first-round series win over the Rockets. He was injured in Game 1, and Minnesota has proceeded to win three straight games. Wednesday's Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on TNT/truTV/Max.
