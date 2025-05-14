All Timberwolves

Warriors provide significant update on Stephen Curry's health

Will Curry return before the end of Minnesota's series with Golden State?

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches injured from the sideline in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves have a chance to close out their second-round series with the Warriors on Wednesday night, but Golden State provided a significant update surrounding the health of superstar guard Stephen Curry.

Curry has missed the last three games with a strained left hamstring, and he was re-evaluated on Wednesday. The team announced that he is "making good progress," and he will be re-evaluated again on Saturday, a day before Game 6, if Golden State is able to win Game 5.

Curry averaged 24 points per game in the team's first-round series win over the Rockets. He was injured in Game 1, and Minnesota has proceeded to win three straight games. Wednesday's Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on TNT/truTV/Max.

