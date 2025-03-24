Wolves' Anthony Edwards good to go for Monday's game against Pacers
Star Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is good to go and starting Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis despite being deemed a gametime decision by coach Chris Finch.
Edwards was listed as questionable for the game due to a right thumb laceration. It's not entirely clear when Edwards suffered the injury, but he did briefly exit Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter, though he returned and finished it out. Edwards finished the game, which the Wolves won 134-93, with 17 points and five assists.
Edwards leads the Wolves in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Edwards has made the second-most 3-pointers in the league this year with 278.
For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) is listed as available. Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) is their only player ruled out.
The Wolves and Pacers tip off at 6 p.m. on Monday in Indianapolis.