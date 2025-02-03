Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid preparing to return against Kings
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and forward Naz Reid are both prepared to return in Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Both players were listed as questionable coming into the game, Edwards due to an illness and Reid due to an injury suffered in Saturday's loss to the Washington Wizards. That's good news for the Timberwolves, who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks and remain without Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe).
Finch did not have a further update on Randle, who's expected to miss the next several games after suffering the groin injury in Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz. "I don't think we have anything definitive yet," Finch said.
The Kings made a big move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night while acquiring Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. LaVine is not expected to make his debut for the Kings until Wednesday.
The Wolves and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. Monday at Target Center.