Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo a 'gametime decision' for Sunday's game against Suns
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo was a late add to the injury report and is considered a "gametime decision" to play in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to back spasms, coach Chris Finch said pregame.
The Wolves initially had a clean injury report on Saturday.
DiVincenzo, acquired during the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the New York Knicks, has been one of the Wolves' key reserves this season. He's played in all 13 games and averages 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. DiVincenzo is often the first guy off the bench, routinely serving as the defacto backup point guard to Mike Conley.
If DiVincenzo is unable to play, that likely means more minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and it could be an opportunity for rookie point guard Rob Dillingham to see more action. Dillingham played his first non-garbage time minutes in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday when Conley was resting on the second half of the back to back.
The Suns have already ruled out Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for Sunday's game.
The Wolves and Suns tip off at 2:30 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis.