Wolves' Jaylen Clark officially cleared for Summer League
Timberwolves second-year guard Jaylen Clark has officially been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities and will play on the team's NBA 2K25 Summer League roster.
Clark was selected by Minnesota with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but spent the entire 2023-24 season rehabbing from a torn left Achilles he suffered in his final season of college.
The 22-year-old shooting guard spent all of last season on a two-way contract with the franchise, and it's likely Clark will be in a similar position for the upcoming season, where he will be able to develop with the Iowa Wolves in the G-League.
Listed at 6-foot-4, he averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 48.1/32.9/69.8 shooting splits in his final season of college basketball at UCLA. He compiled an impressive 2.6 steals per game en route to earning the 2023 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Minnesota is scheduled to begin Summer League play on July 12 in Las Vegas with four guaranteed games throughout the month. Clark will be joined by an intriguing young roster led by recent draft picks Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and second-year forward Leonard Miller.