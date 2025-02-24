Wolves' Jaylen Clark ruled out after scary fall against Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark appeared to hit his head after a hard fall under the hoop and exited to the locker room during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Clark was holding his head after the hard fall where he appeared unable to brace himself. He appeared to be pretty wobbly as he was helped up and exited to the locker room. Clark was quickly ruled out for the game due to neck pain.
If the Wolves lose Clark for any significant period, that would be another blow to an already short-handed Wolves team that was playing without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back) Sunday night. Clark was playing well, too, having recorded 14 points, four steals and a rebound on a night he was making his second career start.
This is a developing story and the game was still in progress at publication time. More information will be added as it becomes available.