All Timberwolves

Wolves' Jaylen Clark ruled out after scary fall against Thunder

Clark appeared to hit his head without being able to brace himself Sunday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark holds his head after falling during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark holds his head after falling during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Target Center in Minneapolis. / Nolan O'Hara / Bring Me The News
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark appeared to hit his head after a hard fall under the hoop and exited to the locker room during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Clark was holding his head after the hard fall where he appeared unable to brace himself. He appeared to be pretty wobbly as he was helped up and exited to the locker room. Clark was quickly ruled out for the game due to neck pain.

If the Wolves lose Clark for any significant period, that would be another blow to an already short-handed Wolves team that was playing without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back) Sunday night. Clark was playing well, too, having recorded 14 points, four steals and a rebound on a night he was making his second career start.

This is a developing story and the game was still in progress at publication time. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Recommended articles

feed

Published |Modified
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries