Wolves' Naz Reid ruled out, Rob Dillingham available against Suns
Naz Reid has been ruled for Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix due to illness, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame. Rob Dillingham, who was also questionable due to illness, is available. For the Suns, Kevin Durant (thumb) is a gametime decision, coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Ryan Dunn (ankle), who was listed as questionable, is available for Wednesday night's game.
This will be the first game Reid has missed this season. And it'll be a blow losing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, who's averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Reid is one of three bigs in the rotation along with starters Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. It's possible his absence could lead to some minutes for Luka Garza Wednesday night.
The good news is that Dillingham is available. Without Donte DiVincenzo (toe) in recent weeks, Dillingham has been a key piece of the rotation, playing over 10 minutes in five of his last six games. Dillingham is averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game this season, and he's scored in double digits in three of his last six games.
Durant is the Suns' leading scorer, averaging 27.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA. He's also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
The Wolves and Suns tip off at 8 p.m. Wednesday night in Phoenix.