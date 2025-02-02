All Timberwolves

Wolves' Naz Reid ruled out with finger sprain against Wizards

Reid exited during the third quarter of Saturday night's game and was grabbing at his hand.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27,2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27,2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid exited during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis and was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a right finger sprain.

Reid was grabbing at his hand at moments throughout the game, and it was bothering him during the third quarter. He was subbed off and exited to the locker room. While he briefly returned to the bench, he walked back to the locker room shortly after. Reid was starting Saturday's game in place of Julius Randle, who was ruled out due to a groin injury.

Reid had eight points and three rebounds before his exit. Luka Garza was already getting extended minutes with Randle out, and he was seeing heavy time after Reid's exit. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

