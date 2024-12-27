Wolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker good to go against Rockets
Alexander-Walker was a late add to the injury report for Friday due to illness.
Minnesota guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker will play in Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Wolves coach Chris Finch told reporters, despite being a late add to the injury report due to illness.
Alexander-Walker, 26, has played in all 29 of the Wolves' games this season, including a pair of starts. Alexander-Walker is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. Alexander-Walker has been one of the most consistent players for Minnesota, particularly on the defensive end where he's been one of the team's top defenders.
Dillion Brooks (ankle) is out for the Rockets, and Tari Eason (leg) is listed as questionable.
The Wolves and Rockets tip off at 7 p.m. in Houston.
