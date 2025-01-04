Wolves provide update on Rob Dillingham's potential return from ankle injury
The Timberwolves updated the status of their rookie guard Rob Dillingham on Friday, confirming that he is dealing with a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain. He's expected to return in 1-2 weeks, but he will be reevaluated in one week.
Dillingham has been dealing with some minor injuries to his ankle throughout the season, but he has missed the past three games due to a right ankle sprain. The Timberwolves will play eight games in the two weeks following Friday's announcement, beginning with an away contest against the Pistons on Saturday night.
The Timberwolves have not been able to work Dillingham into the rotation in his rookie season. He has played only 15 games, where he has averaged 8.5 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.7 assists and 0.7 rebounds per game on 45.1% shooting from the field.
Dillingham was likely the 9th or 10th guy in Minnesota's rotation, so this will likely not have a major impact in the immediate future, but he will now get to heal up as the Wolves attack their final stretch before the All-Star break.