Wolves' Rob Dillingham questionable against Spurs
Rookie Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Rob Dillingham was a late addition to the team's injury report and is questionable for Sunday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center due to a right ankle sprain.
Dillingham, selected with the No. 8 pick in this year's NBA draft, last played in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dillingham's minutes have been limited in his rookie season, but he's played in 15 of Minnesota's 30 games, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 assists in 8.5 minutes per game. He's dealt with the ankle injury previously this season.
The Wolves have also ruled out Luka Garza (ankle) and Daishen Nix (ankle) for Sunday night's game.
The Spurs have a clean injury report.
The Wolves and Spurs tip off at 7 p.m. Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.