Wolves' Rob Dillingham ruled out again against Pelicans
It's the sixth straight game that the rookie point guard has been ruled out.
In this story:
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob Dillingham was ruled out for the sixth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain and will miss Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Dillingham, who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, has missed the past five games due to the ankle injury. Minnesota gave an update to his status on Friday, saying in a press release he has a Grade 2 right lateral ankle sprain and will miss the next week or two. Dillingham is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 assists in 15 games this season.
The Wolves will otherwise be in full health against the Pelicans.
The Wolves and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in New Orleans.
Published