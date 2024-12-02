Wolves' Rob Dillingham ruled out against Lakers
Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob Dillingham will not play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a right ankle sprain, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Dillingham, whom the Wolves selected with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, was questionable coming into the game due to the ankle sprain, and this will be the first game this season he's missed due to injury. While Dillingham did not play in Friday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, he's been in the midst of the best stretch of his young career, including back-to-back double-digit performances in losses to the Boston Celtics Nov. 24 and Houston Rockets Nov. 26.
Dillingham is averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 assists per game in 11 games this season.
For L.A., Anthony Davis (plantar fasciitis), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Cam Reddish (illness) will all be available, Lakers coach JJ Redick said, however, Austin Reaves (pelvic contusion) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (groin soreness) are out.
The Wolves and Lakers tip off at 7 p.m. at Target Center.