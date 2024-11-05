Wolves' Rudy Gobert starting Monday night against Hornets
Despite being considered a "gametime decision," Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was listed as a starter for Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center in Minneapolis. Gobert was questionable for the game due to a left ankle sprain, and coach Chris Finch said pregame that Gobert's status would be determined at game time.
The Wolves deemed Gobert as questionable in the injury report on Sunday, though Gobert hasn't missed any time yet this season and most recently played 23 minutes in Saturday night's113-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
No other Timberwolves players were on the injury report.
Through six games this season, Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has once again been the team's defensive anchor this season.
The Timberwolves and Hornets meet for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Target Center Monday night.