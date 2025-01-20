All Timberwolves

Wolves' Rudy Gobert good to go and starting against Grizzlies

Gobert was questionable for the game due to a right ankle sprain.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 7, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is good to go and was listed in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's game at the Memphis Grizzlies despite being listed as questionable entering the game due to a right ankle sprain.

That's good news for the Wolves, who are already without Donte DiVincenzo, who the team revealed Monday will be now out indefinitely due to a Grade 3 great left toe sprain. Gobert is Minnesota's leading rebounder, averaging 10.4 per game, and Minnesota would not want to be without his presence against a team like the Grizzlies, who are known for being one of the NBA's best rebounding teams, particularly on the offensive end where they generate many second-chance points.

Gobert has started all 42 games for the Wolves this season, averaging 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Mike Conley is in the starting lineup for the third straight game in place of DiVincenzo.

Ja Morant (foot) is playing and in the starting lineup for Memphis despite being listed as questionable.

The Wolves and Grizzlies tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn.

NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

