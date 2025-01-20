Wolves' Rudy Gobert good to go and starting against Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is good to go and was listed in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's game at the Memphis Grizzlies despite being listed as questionable entering the game due to a right ankle sprain.
That's good news for the Wolves, who are already without Donte DiVincenzo, who the team revealed Monday will be now out indefinitely due to a Grade 3 great left toe sprain. Gobert is Minnesota's leading rebounder, averaging 10.4 per game, and Minnesota would not want to be without his presence against a team like the Grizzlies, who are known for being one of the NBA's best rebounding teams, particularly on the offensive end where they generate many second-chance points.
Gobert has started all 42 games for the Wolves this season, averaging 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Mike Conley is in the starting lineup for the third straight game in place of DiVincenzo.
Ja Morant (foot) is playing and in the starting lineup for Memphis despite being listed as questionable.
The Wolves and Grizzlies tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn.