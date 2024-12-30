Wolves rule out Rob Dillingham ahead of game against Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves ruled out rookie point guard Rob Dillingham ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right ankle sprain. It will be Dillingham's second straight game out due to the injury.
Luka Garza was ruled out again due to a right ankle sprain. Daishen Nix is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
Dillingham, whom the Wolves selected with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, was a late addition to the injury report on Sunday and ruled out just before the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Minutes have been up and down for the rookie guard, who's played in 15 games and is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 assists in 8.5 minutes per game.
Dillingham last played in a loss at the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 23
Garza and Nix have both only seen end-of-game minutes this season. Garza has made nine appearances, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Nix has appeared in three games, averaging 0.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
The Wolves and Thunder meet for a 7 p.m. tipoff Tuesday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.