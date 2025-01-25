All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards good to go for Saturday's game against Nuggets

Edwards, who was questionable for the game due to illness, hasn't missed a game yet this season, starting all 44.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards looks to move the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Jan. 22, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is good to go and starting Saturday afternoon's game against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center in Minneapolis despite being considered a gametime decision due to illness.

Edwards was listed as questionable in Friday's injury report and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he was a gametime decision ahead of the game. But Edwards will be his usual presence in the Wolves starting lineup on Saturday. He has not missed a game this season, starting all 44, and is averaging a career-best 26.2 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Edwards has been particularly good in January, seeing those averages rise to 29.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out for the Wolves.

The Nuggets are down just Vlatko Cancar (knee) and DaRon Holmes II (Achilles), both out with season-ending injuries.

The Wolves and Nuggets tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Target Center.

