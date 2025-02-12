Anthony Edwards adds another colorway to signature shoe line
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is adding another colorway to his signature shoe line.
On Wednesday, adidas announced the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Champaign Metallic" colorway, the latest addition to his signature shoe line. The shoe is a play on the goal of every NBA player: popping champaign in June after an NBA Finals victory. It features a futuristic look, and the design is meant to provide support and enhance performance on the court.
The shoe includes a generative support wing to create stability and support while keeping it breathable, a light boost to keep the shoe lightweight and provide energy return and a herringbone outsole that helps with traction on the court.
Edwards, who leads the Wolves in scoring at 27.5 points per game, has been signed with adidas since 2020.
The shoe will be available on adidas.com and select adidas stores and other retailers on Saturday. It retails for $110.