Anthony Edwards comes off the bench to lead USA over Canada
Anthony Edwards and Team USA outdid Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Canada in a showcase game ahead in of the upcoming Paris Olympics on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Edwards came off the bench and scored 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half and finished the game with 13 points to lead the U.S. in scoring in an 86-72 victory.
Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were the starting five, with Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis and Tyrese Haliburton playing together as the second unit.
The United States led 41-33 at the half before Edwards put them up 69-54 with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Edwards and the U.S. will play Australia on Monday in another exhibition ahead of the Olympics.