Anthony Edwards delivered message to Jamal Murray after Game 4
After scoring 44 points to pretty much single-handedly prevent the Timberwolves from getting blown out by Denver in Game 4 Sunday night, Anthony Edwards says he delivered a message to a trash-talking Jamal Murray.
"Yeah, I just told his (expleitive), we love that. Keep talking that," Edwards said during his postgame press conference. "That's what we like. Well, I love it. He didn't say nothing back, but I'm pretty sure he heard me, they heard me. We live for that."
Edwards lit up the Nuggets for 44 points on 16-of-25 shooting. That was great, but he didn't get enough help from his teammates. Karl-Anthony Towns shot 5-of-18 from the field and the he and the rest fo the Wolves not named Anthony Edwards shot a combined 23 of 57.
Murray, who had 19 points and hit a wild half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half, got a ton of help from his teammates. Nikola Jokic scored 35 points but more importantly, Denver got 27 points from Aaron Gordon, who looked like prime Kawhi Leonard with 27 points while locking down Towns on the defensive end.
Not only did Gordon play at a level above his pay grade, so did the Denver bench. Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and Reggie Jackson came off the bench and scored a combined 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a lights-out 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
Murray and the Nuggets now have to back up their talk back at home in Game 5 Tuesday night.