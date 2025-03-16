Anthony Edwards delivers highlight slam against Jazz, then moves up Wolves' scoring list
Edwards passed Andrew Wiggins as the third all-time leading scorer in franchise history in the first quarter Sunday night.
In this story:
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had quite the first quarter Sunday night against the Utah Jazz at Target Center in Minneapolis, and he delivered a highlight-reel slam during the run, rising up over Walker Kessler for the flush.
Those were his 18th and 19th points of the quarter, and when he made a pair of free throws to make it a 21-point opening frame, Edwards passed Andrew Wiggins (8,710) for third all-time in points in Timberwolves history, rising to 8,711 for his career. It was Edwards' fourth 20-point quarter of the season, and Minnesota led Utah 34-20 after the first quarter of play.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Recommended articles
Published |Modified