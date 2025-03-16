All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards delivers highlight slam against Jazz, then moves up Wolves' scoring list

Edwards passed Andrew Wiggins as the third all-time leading scorer in franchise history in the first quarter Sunday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates a series of plays that extended their lead over the Orlando Magic late in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates a series of plays that extended their lead over the Orlando Magic late in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had quite the first quarter Sunday night against the Utah Jazz at Target Center in Minneapolis, and he delivered a highlight-reel slam during the run, rising up over Walker Kessler for the flush.

Those were his 18th and 19th points of the quarter, and when he made a pair of free throws to make it a 21-point opening frame, Edwards passed Andrew Wiggins (8,710) for third all-time in points in Timberwolves history, rising to 8,711 for his career. It was Edwards' fourth 20-point quarter of the season, and Minnesota led Utah 34-20 after the first quarter of play.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

Recommended articles

feed

Published |Modified
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News