Anthony Edwards exits to locker room, returns in Game 1 against Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards appeared to tweak his ankle after being fouled on a drive during the first quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Edwards remained in the game to shoot the free throws, however, ESPN showed him walking to the locker room after the end of the first quarter. It wasn't immediately clear the severity of the injury. Edwards did suffer a left ankle sprain during Game 2 of their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors, but he was grabbing at his right ankle Tuesday night.
But like he so often does, Edwards emerged from the tunnel midway through the second quarter.
The Wolves led 23-20 after the first quarter.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.