Anthony Edwards expected to be 'major star' of upcoming Netflix series
It was announced in January that Netflix will be creating an NBA docu-series featuring Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domontas Sabonis. After highlighting the 2023-24 season it will reportedly be released this fall and Edwards is expected to be featured heavily.
"Anthony Edwards is apparently a major star of the new NBA show on Netflix set to release in the fall, according to industry sources," wrote NBA insider Shams Charania. "Edwards is expected to be the breakaway act of Netflix’s first NBA documentary series that includes LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis."
Between his new contract with Adidas and starring on the Team USA Olympic team, Edwards continues to prove his star power as one of the brightest young talents in the NBA.
The series comes from the same people who made "Quarterback" and "Receiver," which featured Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, respectively. Now this show will give fans a deeper look into Edwards as the state's young superstar basketball player.
A specific release date for the show has not been announced.