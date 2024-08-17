Anthony Edwards 'felt bad a little bit' beating Kevin Durant in the playoffs
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was attached to the hip of his childhood idol Kevin Durant this summer as the two seemed to become great friends at the Paris Olympics. Before they were teammates on Team USA, they went head-to-head in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. At a recent Fanatics event, Edwards was asked by Jalen Rose about that experience — with Durant right there.
"I'm not gon' lie I felt bad a little bit, only because he's my favorite player of all time. I didn't wanna send him home like that," Edwards said. "It happened."
The Timberwolves swept Durant's Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. It was a significant series for Edwards and the Wolves, as a viral clip of Ant getting in the face of Durant after a big shot in Game 1 set the tone for their entire playoff run. It was Minnesota's first time getting past the first round since 2004.
Edwards has made his fandom of Durant very well known this summer, and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins even said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the two teamed up in Minnesota in the near future. Durant has reciprocated the love as he is also a big fan of Edwards' game, saying, "He's my favorite player to watch... I love everything about Ant," earlier this year.
Durant will turn 36 years old in September, so a future team-up with Edwards would need to go through a lot of hoops before being any sort of realistic possibility. At the end of the day, it seems as if Edwards is loving life as a 23-year-old superstar who has now become close with his childhood idol.