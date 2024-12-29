Anthony Edwards fined $100K for postgame interview after win over Rockets
The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $100,000 for using profanity during a live television interview after Edwards made the game-winning shot in a 113-112 victory over the Houston Rockets Friday in Houston.
The large fine is based "in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews," the league said in a statement. Edwards was most recently fined $75,000 for his comments criticizing officiating following a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21. He's also been fined on other occasions this season for using profanity in interviews.
After his 3-pointer lifted the Wolves to a narrow victory over the Rockets, Edwards was interviewed on FanDuel Sports North by Timberwolves play-by-play voice Michael Grady and color commentator Jim Peterson. During the interview, Edwards quoted former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, saying, "like Gilbert Arenas said, I don't do overtime, so f*ck it."
Edwards cursed at other points during the interview as well.
Edwards and the Wolves take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:10 p.m. Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.