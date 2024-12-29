All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards fined $100K for postgame interview after win over Rockets

The large fine was based 'in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews.'

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards makes a 3-pointer as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate defends late in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 27, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards makes a 3-pointer as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate defends late in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 27, 2024. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $100,000 for using profanity during a live television interview after Edwards made the game-winning shot in a 113-112 victory over the Houston Rockets Friday in Houston. 

The large fine is based "in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews," the league said in a statement. Edwards was most recently fined $75,000 for his comments criticizing officiating following a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21. He's also been fined on other occasions this season for using profanity in interviews. 

After his 3-pointer lifted the Wolves to a narrow victory over the Rockets, Edwards was interviewed on FanDuel Sports North by Timberwolves play-by-play voice Michael Grady and color commentator Jim Peterson. During the interview, Edwards quoted former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, saying, "like Gilbert Arenas said, I don't do overtime, so f*ck it."

Edwards cursed at other points during the interview as well. 

Edwards and the Wolves take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:10 p.m. Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News