All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards fined $50K for profanity in media following Game 1 loss

It's the ninth time Edwards has been fined by the NBA this season.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2025. / Alonzo Adams / Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA for using profanity in his postgame media availability following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.

The fine was announced Wednesday by president of league operations Byron Spruell. During his postgame interview, Edwards said, "I definitely gotta shoot more. I only took 13 f**king shots," which is likely what resulted in the fine. It's nothing new for Edwards, who's now received nine fines totaling $420,000 this season, including a pair in the playoffs.

Most recently, Edwards was fined $50,000 during Minnesota's first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers for an obscene gesture and vulgar language directed towards a Lakers fan. Edwards also received a one-game suspension during the regular season after receiving his 16th technical foul, which by NBA rules automatically results in a suspension.

Edwards and the Wolves will look to bounce back from their Game 1 loss — and hopefully avoid more fines after the game — when the two teams meet again for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News