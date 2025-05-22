Anthony Edwards fined $50K for profanity in media following Game 1 loss
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA for using profanity in his postgame media availability following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.
The fine was announced Wednesday by president of league operations Byron Spruell. During his postgame interview, Edwards said, "I definitely gotta shoot more. I only took 13 f**king shots," which is likely what resulted in the fine. It's nothing new for Edwards, who's now received nine fines totaling $420,000 this season, including a pair in the playoffs.
Most recently, Edwards was fined $50,000 during Minnesota's first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers for an obscene gesture and vulgar language directed towards a Lakers fan. Edwards also received a one-game suspension during the regular season after receiving his 16th technical foul, which by NBA rules automatically results in a suspension.
Edwards and the Wolves will look to bounce back from their Game 1 loss — and hopefully avoid more fines after the game — when the two teams meet again for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.