Anthony Edwards fined $75K for comments criticizing officiating
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Monday for his postgame comments that were critical of the officiating in Saturday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The NBA said Edwards was fined "for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language." Edwards said after the game the officials were "f***ing terrible. All of them, except the woman." It's the second time he's been fined for criticizing the officiating; he was previously fined $40,000 for comments made in January last season.
Edwards was also previously fined $25,000 just weeks ago for using profane language.
Edwards is averaging a team-best 25.6 points and 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season for the Wolves.
Minnesota visits the Atlanta Hawks Monday night for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.