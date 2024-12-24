Anthony Edwards gets surprise visit from grandfather in hometown Atlanta
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a surprise guest waiting for him ahead of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. His grandfather, Ben Edwards, was in attendance at State Farm Arena in Anthony's hometown of Atlanta. It was the first time Ben has been to a game of his since high school, and the two got the chance to catch up pregame.
Ben attending Monday's game between the Wolves and Hawks was a surprise for Anthony, according to the Star Tribune's Chris Hine. Ben also relayed to Hine his message for Anthony while the two were talking some time together pregame.
"I told him to go out there and kick that a**," Ben told Hine. "It'd make me real happy."
Anthony gets the chance at 6:30 p.m. when the Wolves tip off against the Hawks.