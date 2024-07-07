Anthony Edwards: 'I’m still the number one option' on U.S. Olympic team
The USA Basketball Men's National Team has begun a four-day training session in Las Vegas before the Paris Olympics, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is not lacking confidence about his role on the star-studded team.
"I’m still the No. 1 option," he told reporters on Sunday. "Y’all might look at it differently. … They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.”
Highlighted by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, Team USA has one of its deepest rosters in recent memory. In typical Edwards fashion, he still has the utmost confidence on a team full of alpha-personality players.
The Timberwolves star will likely compete with Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday as the team's starting 2 guard, while players like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton will also have a role in the backcourt.
The team is training in Las Vegas ahead of a five-game exhibition schedule as they prepare for the Paris Olympics later this month. Starting with a July 10 matchup against Canada, they will have games against Australia, Serbia, South Sudan and Germany before they travel to France.