Anthony Edwards is now Timberwolves' all-time leading playoff scorer

Edwards surpassed Kevin Garnett for the franchise record in the third quarter of Thursday night's Game 2.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 22, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards passed Kevin Garnett as the franchise's all-time leading playoff scorer during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night.

With a layup in the third quarter, Edwards scored his 17th and 18th points of the game and reached 1,051 playoff points and counting, surpassing Garnett's franchise record of 1,049. He accomplished the feat in eight fewer playoff games.

The Wolves were looking to even the series against the Thunder Thursday night in Oklahoma City after dropping Game 1. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

