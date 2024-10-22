Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson officially recreate iconic Garnett-Moss photo
Minnesota superstars Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson have officially recreated the iconic photo from March 2000 featuring Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss. The most recent ESPN cover story features each star wearing the other's jersey.
It has been rumored since September that this was on the horizon. Minnesota hasn't superstars on the level of Edwards and Jefferson since the late 90s and early 2000s delivered with Garnett and Moss.
Jefferson is 25 years old and Edwards is only 23. You could argue that the long-term future for either franchise has never been brighter and both stars have embraced Minnesota. In the ESPN story written by Jamal Collier, they both spoke words that will be music to Minnesotans' ears.
"I just want to bring a championship to Minnesota," Jefferson said. "The people are too good here. The fan base is too good. It's been a long time coming."
"If I can, I'm trying to be here for my whole career," Edwards said. "I ain't trying to go nowhere."
Unlike the Garnett and Moss cover story from 2000, the age of digital media has delivered far more content with Edwards and Jefferson. Behind-the-scenes videos reveal jovial conversations between the two, including Edwards claiming he could handle Ravens superstar running bak Derrick Henry in the open field.
After arguing about who would be better at the other's respective sport, Edwards said he might pursue football if he wins a championship with the Timberwolves within the next five years.
Both star's competitiveness was obvious when they played a game of Uno, and when they played P-I-G with Edwards throwing a football at the hoop and Jefferson shooting a basketball.
In the end, the recreated cover might go down as a precursor moment in time before two young athletes lead Minnesota to the promised land.