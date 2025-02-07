Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr. questionable for Wolves against Portland
The Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Trail Blazers. Conley is dealing with a right index finger sprain, while Edwards has right hip soreness.
Edwards has played in 51 of the Timberwolves' 52 games this season. The one game he missed was on Saturday, Feb. 1 against the Wizards, which snapped a streak of 124 consecutive appearances. In the era of load management Edwards has consistently shown up.
Conley is 37 years old, but he has still played in 47 games so far this season. He dealt with a toe sprain earlier this season, but he's starting to find his grove in the month of February, averaging 11.3 points per game.
Minnesota will tip-off against Portland at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday night at the Target Center, as they look to extend their winning streak to three.