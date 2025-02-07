All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr. questionable for Wolves against Portland

Minnesota could be without two starters on Saturday night.

Tony Liebert

Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after his teams win against the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Trail Blazers. Conley is dealing with a right index finger sprain, while Edwards has right hip soreness.

Edwards has played in 51 of the Timberwolves' 52 games this season. The one game he missed was on Saturday, Feb. 1 against the Wizards, which snapped a streak of 124 consecutive appearances. In the era of load management Edwards has consistently shown up.

Conley is 37 years old, but he has still played in 47 games so far this season. He dealt with a toe sprain earlier this season, but he's starting to find his grove in the month of February, averaging 11.3 points per game.

Minnesota will tip-off against Portland at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday night at the Target Center, as they look to extend their winning streak to three.

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

