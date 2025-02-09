Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley questionable for Wolves-Cavs on Monday
Anthony Edwards (right hip soreness) and Mike Conley (right index finger sprain) are officially listed as questionable for the Timberwolves' game against the Cavaliers on Monday night in Cleveland.
Edwards and Conley both missed Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers in Minneapolis. Chris Finch said he doesn't expect it to be a lengthy absence for Edwards, describing him as day-to-day. Julius Randle (right groin strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) remain out and aren't expected to return until at least after the All-Star break, which begins next Friday.
Edwards scored a total of 90 points in his last two appearances, leading the Wolves to wins over the Bulls and Rockets on back-to-back nights this week. But he was held out against the Blazers as a precaution, perhaps with the hope that he'll feel good enough to play against the Cavs. Edwards, who is fifth in the NBA at 27.2 points per game this season, has played in 51 of 53 games for Minnesota. He hasn't missed two games in a row since Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2023.
Conley has missed six total games so far in his 18th NBA season. He's averaging a career-low 8.2 points per game, but he did have 16 in the win over Houston on Thursday.
The 30-23 Wolves sit in the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They'll probably need Edwards available to have a realistic chance at a road win over the Cavaliers, who have the second-best record in the NBA at 42-10. Cleveland is 24-4 at home this season.
This will be the second of two meetings between these teams. The Cavs won 124-117 in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, though that was a tough spot for the Wolves, who had beaten the Knicks in New York the previous night.
After a one-off trip to Cleveland, Minnesota has a home back-to-back against the Bucks and Thunder on Wednesday and Thursday before getting seven days off over the All-Star break.