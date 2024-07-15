All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards moves into starting lineup for Team USA

Edwards started for the team against Australia.

Tony Liebert

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Canada guard Andrew Nembhard (19) in the second quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Canada guard Andrew Nembhard (19) in the second quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports /
In this story:

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was in the starting lineup for Team USA in a showcase game against Australia on Monday.

After leading the team with 13 points off the bench in their first showcase game against Canada on Wednesday, he was joined by Steph Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid as the first group on the floor Monday.

Team USA will have two more showcase games against Serbia and South Sudan before they travel to Paris, France for the Olympics later this month. Star forward Kevin Durant remains out with a minor injury, so the lineup could change again before the official games start.

Published
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News