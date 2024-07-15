Anthony Edwards moves into starting lineup for Team USA
Edwards started for the team against Australia.
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was in the starting lineup for Team USA in a showcase game against Australia on Monday.
After leading the team with 13 points off the bench in their first showcase game against Canada on Wednesday, he was joined by Steph Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid as the first group on the floor Monday.
Team USA will have two more showcase games against Serbia and South Sudan before they travel to Paris, France for the Olympics later this month. Star forward Kevin Durant remains out with a minor injury, so the lineup could change again before the official games start.
