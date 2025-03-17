Anthony Edwards named Western Conference Player of the Week
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in his career on Monday.
In three games last week, Edwards averaged 32.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and a 38.2% mark from beyond the arc. The Wolves picked up wins over Denver, Orlando and Utah.
The last time Edwards won the award was on Nov. 13, 2023. He joins Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Jefferson and Kevin Love as the fifth player in franchise history to win the award multiple times.
Minnesota will look to extend its eight-game winning streak on Wednesday night against the Pacers at Target Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
