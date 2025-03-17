All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards named Western Conference Player of the Week

It's the second time Edwards has won the award in his career.

Tony Liebert

Mar 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after missing a shot against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after missing a shot against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in his career on Monday.

In three games last week, Edwards averaged 32.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and a 38.2% mark from beyond the arc. The Wolves picked up wins over Denver, Orlando and Utah.

The last time Edwards won the award was on Nov. 13, 2023. He joins Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Jefferson and Kevin Love as the fifth player in franchise history to win the award multiple times.

Minnesota will look to extend its eight-game winning streak on Wednesday night against the Pacers at Target Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

Timberwolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Minnesota Timberwolves On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News