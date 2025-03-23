All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards questionable against Pacers with thumb injury

The Wolves could be without Edwards on Monday night.

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers with a right thumb laceration according to the team.

Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. In his only game against the Pacers this season, he had 38 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists last Monday in a 132-130 overtime loss at the Target Center.

There's nothing indicating that Edwards injury is a serious one, and it's likely just a percaution. Indiana is 41-29 this season and Monday night's game will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. There is no other injuries of note for the Wolves.

