Anthony Edwards rocks wristband from young fan in win over Clippers
Anthony Edwards shared a special moment with a young fan after Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard signed a poster for the young fan, named Luca, which listed a couple of to-dos: beat cancer and become the next Michael Jordan. Then Luca gave Edwards an orange wristband that says "love like Luca."
"OK, you know what Luca? I'll wear this for the rest of my career on my left armband, just for you," Edwards said.
Edwards introduced Luca to the entire Wolves locker room, and Luca gave out wristbands to the whole team.
The orange wristband was featured prominently on Edwards' left wrist in his next game out, a 108-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Perhaps it even provided Edwards some good luck as he knocked down one big 3-pointer after another on his way to a game-high 37 points while leading the Wolves to the win.