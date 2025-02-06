Anthony Edwards says he'll pass on NBA's 3-point contest
Edwards leads the league in made 3-pointers and is shooting a career best from deep.
Anthony Edwards will pass on the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star weekend.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star said he was approached about the contest, but he's not interested.
"I'm cool," Edwards said. "I don't know how that's gonna feel, being up there by myself. Yeah, that's different. Then I can't like dribble. Nah, I'm cool. I'm cool. That ain't my speed, for sure."
Edwards currently leads the NBA in made 3-pointers (207) and is shooting a career-best 42.1% from deep.
