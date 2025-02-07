All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards selected with No. 2 overall pick of NBA All-Star game draft

Kenny Smith claims Edwards will take home MVP.

Tony Liebert

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being a reserve, Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA All-Star game draft on Thursday.

The All-Star game continues to change almost every season, but this year will be a four-team tournament. NBA Tonight TNT hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley selected three of the teams from the 24-player pool. The fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge, managed by Candace Parker.

Get the latest Minnesota sports reaction by following the Bring Me The Sports team on YouTube

LeBron James was selected first by O'Neal, but then Edwards went second to Smith's team. "Ant-Man will be my first pick and he will be the MVP of this All-Star weekend," Smith claimed.

This will be Edwards' third time competing in the All-Star game. He has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his previous two appearances. This year's event will be in San Francisco, hosted by the Warriors and the games will take place Sunday, Feb. 16.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News