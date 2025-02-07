Anthony Edwards selected with No. 2 overall pick of NBA All-Star game draft
Despite being a reserve, Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA All-Star game draft on Thursday.
The All-Star game continues to change almost every season, but this year will be a four-team tournament. NBA Tonight TNT hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley selected three of the teams from the 24-player pool. The fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge, managed by Candace Parker.
LeBron James was selected first by O'Neal, but then Edwards went second to Smith's team. "Ant-Man will be my first pick and he will be the MVP of this All-Star weekend," Smith claimed.
This will be Edwards' third time competing in the All-Star game. He has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his previous two appearances. This year's event will be in San Francisco, hosted by the Warriors and the games will take place Sunday, Feb. 16.