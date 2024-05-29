Anthony Edwards tells Cowboys' Micah Parsons he'll see him at Game 6
Anthony Edwards ran into Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons after Game 4 Tuesday, and told him that he'd have a gift for him when the series returns to Dallas for Game 6. When? That would indicate that Edwards is calling his shot, virtually guaranteeing Minnesota will win Game 5 to again avoid elimination.
“Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1s and I told him, he wear a size 14, I’ll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That’s what I told him.”- Anthony Edwards
Edwards notably made a comment leaving Denver after Game 5 that he will, "See y'all for Game 7," so his words to Parsons convey that he has no plans of going home for the summer with a loss Thursday night in Minneapolis.
"What am I supposed to say? We're going to lose Game 5? I am never going to say that," Edwards told reporters Tuesday night.
In Game 4, he scored 29 points, his most in two weeks, along with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had not been at his best for much of this series, but he looked calm, cool and collected with Parsons in the crowd watching.
Game 5 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time Thursday in Minneapolis, while Game 6 would take place at 7:30 p.m.. in Dallas on Saturday.