Anthony Edwards to make preseason debut vs. 76ers, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert out
Star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will make his preseason debut Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame. New acquisition Julius Randle will not make his Wolves debut yet as the team remains cautious as he recovers from last season's shoulder surgery. But Randle's debut will be coming soon.
Additionally, center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday night's game.
For the 76ers, Paul George will be in the lineup, while Joel Embiid is out for the 6 p.m. tipoff.
Finch told reporters that Randle will make his preseason debut next week as he continues to work his way back from last season’s shoulder surgery. Finch said Randle “looks ready” but the Wolves are continuing to be “super cautious.” The Wolves have preseason games against Randle’s former team, the New York Knicks, on Sunday, against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and they play their lone preseason game at Target Center against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
Edwards did not play in the Wolves’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday, but fans in Des Moines, Iowa, will get the chance to see the star take the court Friday. Last season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 20 years.