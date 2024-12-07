Anthony Edwards voices support for Georgia, Carson Beck in SEC Championship
It is championship weekend in the college football world and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has voiced his support in favor of his former school Georgia to take home the SEC crown.
"You know who I got. You know who I got," Edwards said after Friday night's win over the Warriors. "Carson Beck, do your M-F’ing thing boy, you hear me. Let's go and get the win."
Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Edwards played his lone season of college basketball for his hometown Bulldogs in 2020. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists before going to Minnesota with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
On the gridiron, Georgia faces Texas on Saturday afternoon in the SEC Championship and Edwards is rolling with his Bulldogs to leave with a win. Beck has had an up-and-down season as Georgia's QB, notably throwing three interceptions in a matchup earlier this season against the Longhorns. Edwards has confidence in Beck and the Bulldogs to win the rematch.