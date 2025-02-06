Anthony Edwards wants front-row seat to Luka Doncic's return to Dallas
Star Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was stunned when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic. Edwards believes the Mavericks created a monster, and he wants a front-row seat at Doncic's first game back in Dallas.
"If we not playing, I'm buying front-row tickets to that b**ch," Edwards said in a video posted to his Instagram.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic's new home, visit the Mavericks on April 9. It might be a tough squeeze, but Edwards could theoretically make it to Doncic's return to Dallas. The Timberwolves visit the Milwaukee Bucks on April 8 before traveling to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on April 10. They have an off day in between. Whether that will work with the team's travel schedule will be one thing, but Edwards may get his wish and catch Doncic's return in person on April 9.