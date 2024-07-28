Anthony Edwards was all over the court in Olympic-debut against Serbia
Team USA opened their Olympic run with a 110-84 win over Serbia. Anthony Edwards finished with 11 points and five rebounds in his first-ever Olympic game.
Edwards came off the bench and instantly made his presence felt with a crucial block, sparking a LeBron James fastbreak. He finished the first quarter with an alley-oop dunk assisted by James and Team USA led 25-20.
The Timberwolves' young star look comfortable throughout the game and finished the first half with nine points, one rebounds and one block in 13 minutes. USA led 58-49 at the break.
He showed great chemistry with his childhood hero Kevin Durant and continued to make a major impact throughout the game. His 11 points ranked tied for fifth-most on the U.S. team. His defense seemed to frustrate Serbia's guards, sparking fast breaks and easy buckets all afternoon.
Sunday was the first of three preliminary games for Team USA before the knockout stage. They will return to action on Wednesday against South Sudan and wrap up the group stage with a game against Puerto Rico on August 3.