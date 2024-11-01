Bang! Timberwolves, Nuggets get ESPN's No. 1 announcing crew
After getting the national television treatment on TNT for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the national spotlight on ESPN Friday night in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets.
But this isn't a typical national game. This time around, the playoff rematch between the Wolves and Nuggets will get ESPN's top announcing crew with Mike Breen doing the play-by-play alongside analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson.
Breen, known for his signature "Bang!" calls, has been the play-by-play voice of a record 19 NBA Finals. Burke was by his side as the lead analyst in last season's NBA Finals, making her the first woman to be the analyst for a major men's professional championship game or series.
The game will also be televised on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports North) with Michael Grady and Jim Petersen on the call.
This will be the first time the Wolves and Nuggets have met since Minnesota rallied to win after trailing by 20 points with 10 minutes left in the third quarter of Game 7 of last season's Western Conference semifinals. It was the largest Game 7 comeback in NBA history.
Tip off is scheduled for 8:43 p.m. CT, though it could start as late as 8:50 p.m. CT.