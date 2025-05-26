Barkley: Wolves will be done in Game 5 if they don't win Monday night
"You're going to taste your own blood sometimes."
That's how Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault described the 42-point beatdown they suffered in Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Still, the Thunder are in the driver's seat, leading the best-of-seven series two games to one.
"I think they were playing for their lives and we didn't come out with the right mindset," said Thunder guard Alex Caruso. "You don't need to hit an emergency button, but you do need to course correct and get back to who you are."
With OKC's mindset back on track, Game 4 Monday night in Minneapolis is a must-win for the Wolves, according to Charles Barkley.
"Obviously, Minnesota had to play with desperation. They did," Barkley said on TNT Sunday night. "All the pressure is still on Minnesota. Tomorrow is still a must-win for Minnesota. It's not a must-win for OKC. All Minnesota did was get kind of back in the series. They extended it. Now they have to win tomorrow."
"If they don't win tomorrow, they'll be done Game 5," Barkley opined.