Brutally honest Nikola Jokic: 'They beat us and destroyed us'
Taking down the Nuggets 115-70 in Game 6, the Timberwolves produced one of the largest blowout victories in an elimination game in NBA history. League MVP Nikola Jokic was brutally honest after the game.
"They beat our ass. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it. Take it. And just try to be better next time," Jokic said.
After a historic Game 5 performance, Jokic put together one of his worst performances of the postseason with 22 points, nine rebounds and only two assists. He had not recorded fewer than seven assists all playoffs and his 22 points were his second-fewest of the series.
The Serbian superstar still found an opportunity to add some humor after the game, mentioning how the Nuggets started the game on a 9-2 run.
“It's a great loss. They beat us and destroyed us...Actually, we had them like 9-2 score, right? It didn't look good for them in that period, you know?"
After that 9-2 start, the Wolves responded with a 20-0 run of their own and never looked back. The score never got within 10 points and they controlled the rest of the game and led by as many as 50 points in the fourth quarter.
Depending on the results of Friday's Knicks vs. Pacers game, Game 7 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets will tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT or 7 p.m. CT Sunday.