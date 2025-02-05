Can Wolves avoid blowing it against another extremely shorthanded opponent?
It's been an ugly handful of days for the Minnesota Timberwolves. It started Saturday when they were without their top-four scorers and they lost at home to the Washington Wizards, who entered the game on their second 16-game losing streak of the season.
So it goes when Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole have a rare night when they're both making shots and the Timberwolves are rocking a G League lineup without Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid, who were all sick or injured.
But when Edwards and Reid returned to the lineup Monday, the Wolves fell flat in a home loss to a Kings team that was shorthanded after trading De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Jordan McLaughlin in a three-team blockbuster with the Spurs and Bulls.
That brings us to Wednesday, when the Wolves are hosting the Bulls. You guessed it—the Bulls are extremely shorthanded. Chicago shipped out leading scorer Zach LaVine this week and has ruled out Lonzo Ball (injury management), Talen Horton-Tucker (leg) and Adama Sanogo (knee) for this game. The three players they acquired in the Fox/LaVine trade (Tre Jones, Huerter and Zach Collins) are all being held out.
That leaves Chicago with a projected starting lineup of Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic. Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Dalen Terry and Julian Smith are the main backups. The 22-29 Bulls are also on the second half of a back-to-back, having beaten the Heat on Tuesday night.
If the Wolves can't beat this version of the Bulls at Target Center, it'll be inexcusable.
Minnesota is favored by 11.5 points. The game tips off at 7:10 p.m. CT.