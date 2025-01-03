Charles Barkley thinks Wolves' Anthony Edwards has regressed
Charles Barkley has identified quite a few issues with the Timberwolves.
First, he thinks they're missing Karl-Anthony Towns, who's on fire with the New York Knicks. Barkley believes the Wolves struggle offensively with Rudy Gobert on the court, considering him a non-factor. And he thinks the ball dominance of Julius Randle is hurting Naz Reid's game as Reid is lacking the same amount of shot opportunities as last season.
But he also sees an issue with the Wolves' best player: Anthony Edwards.
"I actually think Anthony Edwards, in my opinion, has regressed," Barkley said on the TNT pregame show ahead of Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics. "Because he's become an outside shooter. He's not aggressive like he was last year. You can look at the numbers right there (the TNT overlay was showing Julius Randle and his season statistics) and say he's averaging 19 points (Edwards was averaging 24.8 points coming into the game).
"In my opinion, that's not a good 19 (again, actually 24.8). In my opinion."
Ernie Johnson asked Barkley where he thinks Edwards has regressed.
"Because he's taking too many 3s in my opinion," Barkley said. "... If you're guarding him, you want him shooting 3s because when he's getting to the basket, he's dunking on people, he's getting you in foul trouble, he's getting you in the penalty sooner."