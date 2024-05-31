Chris Finch frustrated with Mavericks' 'illegal screens' in West finals
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch expressed frustration with the officiating during the Western Conference finals ahead of Game 5 Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Asked about the defensive matchup switch in Game 4, where the Timberwolves used Anthony Edwards as the primary defender on Luka Doncic — he previously defended Kyrie Irving — and had Jaden McDaniels on Irving, Finch had a blunt assessment of why that worked.
“(Edwards) does a better job of getting through all those illegal screens they set for (Doncic),” Finch said. “(McDaniels) was getting cracked a lot. (McDaniels has) traditionally been really good on (Doncic) with his length, but he’s been getting cracked by a bunch of screens out there.”
Finch has felt the Mavericks have moved on the screens at the last moment, making it difficult for the Timberwolves to get through. Finch was more vocal about the officiating in the Game 4 victory, and now off crutches, he even picked up a technical foul during the game.
“I just didn’t feel we were getting enough respect,” Finch said.
The Mavericks have a 3-1 series and the Timberwolves will look to stave off elimination once again when they take the court Thursday night.